High-tech agreement: US Navy, UK & Australia to track Chinese submarines using artificial intelligence in the Pacific

The United States is broadening its advanced military collaboration with Australia and the United Kingdom, ranging from underwater drones and electronic warfare to testing novel methods for utilising artificial intelligence in tracking Chinese submarines. This initiative is part of a wider endeavour to counteract China’s swiftly expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Crews conducting Pacific missions aboard the US Navy’s premier maritime surveillance and attack aircraft will now leverage AI algorithms for the rapid analysis of sonar data obtained by underwater devices deployed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the defence chiefs of the three nations announced...