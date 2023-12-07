Russian co-founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato pleads guilty in US

The co-founder of Hong Kong-registered virtual currency exchange Bitzlato, a Russian national who U.S. authorities have accused of processing about $700 million in illicit funds, pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge on Wednesday and agreed to forfeit $23 million in a deal with federal prospectors. Anatoly Legkodymov, Bitzlato's majority owner and co-founder, entered the guilty plea to one count of operating a money-transmitting business that transported and transmitted illicit funds at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Eric Vitaliano in Brooklyn. Legkodymov, who according to U.S. officials ran Bitzlato from the Chinese city of Shenzhen, said in court that...