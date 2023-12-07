McDonald's plans record global expansion, remains optimistic about China: CEO

McDonald's (MCD) is serving up a sizzling growth plan for its investors as it looks to expand its customer base worldwide. The Golden Arches chain announced during Investor Day its ambition to expand to 50,000 global locations by 2027 — the fastest pace of growth in its history — while also investing in technology, loyalty programs, and more. "It's about the consumer opportunity," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told Yahoo Finance over the phone about the fast food giant's move to increase its brick-and-mortar footprint. Now that the company has modernized its existing locations, it’s time to seize the day and...