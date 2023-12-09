Record-breaking U.S. supply is weighing on the global oil market

Crude oil production from the U.S. reached a new all-time high of 13.2M bbl/day in September, according to data released last week, outpacing expectations and causing a big problem for OPEC+, which agreed last week to further output cuts in an effort to prop up faltering prices. The U.S. accounts for 80% of the expansion in global oil supply this year, according to the International Energy Agency, and its production is expected to grow by 850K bbl/day, well below the pace reached earlier in the shale revolution but much faster than analysts had forecast. The American supply juggernaut is "the...