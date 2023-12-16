Market Set for Considerable Growth, Forecasted to Reach US$3.669 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.65%

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Multirotor Drones Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global multirotor drone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% to reach a market size of US$3.669 billion by 2028. Market Drivers Increasing use for inspection purposes Drones gather data more than 50 times faster than traditional methods. Due to the scale of the majority of solar farms, a drone equipped with a sufficient thermal camera can scan the whole structure more quickly than someone on the ground using a hand-held thermal camera....