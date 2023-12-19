The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Who are the Houthis and what is happening in the Red Sea?

December 19, 2023
In the waters of the Red Sea - one of the world's most important shipping lanes - trouble is brewing. Members of Yemen's Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on vessels to show their support for Hamas in its conflict with Israel. It has led some of the world's largest companies - including shipping giant Maersk and oil company BP - to stop sailings through the Red Sea. The route is used by ships to access Egypt's Suez Canal - a major shortcut linking the Mediterranean and South and East Asia without the need to travel around Africa. Israel-Gaza war...
