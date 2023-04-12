National Cyber Security Centre to advise public on perils of artificial intelligence

Minister of State with responsibility for cybersecurity Ossian Smyth has asked the National Cyber Security Centre to prepare advice in the coming weeks amid the increased risk of AI being used in sophisticated fraud or 'online influence' operations. The National Cyber Security Centre is to draw up advice for the public to confront the risk of scams and other threats brought about by “frightening” advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Minister of State with responsibility for cybersecurity Ossian Smyth told The Irish Times he had asked the NCSC to have the advice ready in the coming weeks, amid increased risk of...