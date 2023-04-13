Former Fianna Fáil minister ‘wary’ of any change to Irish neutrality

Mr Ó Cuív said it was important to salute the memory of Gordon Wilson, Fr Alex Reid and John Hume. Photograph: Cyril Byrne Ireland should be wary of jettisoning its traditional policy of neutrality which has served the country well in helping to develop a strong tradition of promoting world peace, former minister Éamon Ó Cuív has said. Mr Ó Cuív said Ireland had been an outspoken advocate for the rights of small nations and the need to resolve international disputes by dialogue since its acceptance into the League of Nations in September 1923. “In the 1930s, Ireland warned repeatedly...