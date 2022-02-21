[Taiwan to draft laws to save semiconductor industry from Chinese espionage] In a bid to save its crown jewel semiconductor industry from Chinese industrial espionage, Taiwan is mulling to draft a law that would carry up to a 12-year prison sentence. Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang, Nikkei Asia said that Executive Yuan on Thursday approved draft amendments to the National Security Act that would make it a crime to engage in “economic espionage.” This will help in the unapproved use of critical national technologies and trade secrets outside of Taiwan. In addition, any individuals or organisations that have been entrusted...