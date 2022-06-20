Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ( NYSE:TSM – Get Rating ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new...