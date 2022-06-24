The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Report: video gaming revenue in China fell for a third consecutive month in May, declining 6.7% YoY to $3.4B, amid a… News
June 24, 2022
China’s video gaming revenue fell 6.7 per cent to US$3.4 billion in May, as the local economy struggles with less consumer spending amid Covid-19 controls.
China
consumer
Covid-19
Economy
gaming
news
online game
report
revenue
video
