The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Report: video gaming revenue in China fell for a third consecutive month in May, declining 6.7% YoY to $3.4B, amid a… News

June 24, 2022
Source: upstract.com upstract.com
News Snapshot:
China’s video gaming revenue fell 6.7 per cent to US$3.4 billion in May, as the local economy struggles with less consumer spending amid Covid-19 controls.
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter