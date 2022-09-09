Apple’s iPhone 14 series has met with a lukewarm response in China, given its apparent lack of innovations, and some Chinese suppliers are reducing their dependence on the US tech giant by switching to electric vehicle (EV) producers, aiming to survive in a sluggish electronics market. On Thursday (Beijing time), Apple held a new product launch event, during which it released its new devices of the iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. With prices ranging from 5,999 yuan ($861) to 13,499 yuan, pre-orders will be accepted from Friday and formal sales...