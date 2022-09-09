The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Latest iPhones get lukewarm response in China, while Apple suppliers switch to EV sector amid sluggish consumer spending West Observer

September 9, 2022
Source: westobserver.com westobserver.com
News Snapshot:
Apple’s iPhone 14 series has met with a lukewarm response in China, given its apparent lack of innovations, and some Chinese suppliers are reducing their dependence on the US tech giant by switching to electric vehicle (EV) producers, aiming to survive in a sluggish electronics market. On Thursday (Beijing time), Apple held a new product launch event, during which it released its new devices of the iPhone 14 series, including the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. With prices ranging from 5,999 yuan ($861) to 13,499 yuan, pre-orders will be accepted from Friday and formal sales...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter