No one can ignore the fact that we are living in the digital age. Literally, everyone is connected through the Internet in order to participate in modern social and economic activities. Every sector of our lives is now interconnected and can be controlled from a single location. Which is a very good thing for humanity. Digitization has broken down the barriers of time, space and distance. Unlike in times that are now gone by, people do not have to meet physically to transact business or to socialise. But therein lies the risk. There are those who can misuse the Internet...