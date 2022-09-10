[Apple unveils iPhone 14 models, pre-orders in Taiwan to start Friday] Apple Inc. unveiled four new iPhones on Wednesday (US time) with pre-orders to start Friday in Taiwan, as well as three new Apple Watches and also its latest generation wireless Bluetooth AirPods Pro earbuds. The four new smartphone models are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the latter two powered by the new A16 Bionic chip that is built on a 4-nanometer process. The A16 Bionic features an accelerated 5-core graphics processing unit (GPU) with 50 percent more memory bandwidth,...