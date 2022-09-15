[Taiwan semiconductor market tipped to reach NT$4.89 trillion in 2022] The value of Taiwan’s semiconductor market is expected to reach NT$4.89 trillion (US$157.36 billion) in 2022, the head of an industry group said at a pre-show press conference held for SEMICON Taiwan on Tuesday. SEMICON Taiwan, an annual international trade fair for the semiconductor technology sector, will run from Wednesday through Friday at the Nangang International Exhibition centre in Taipei. Should the market reach NT$4.89 trillion, this will represent a 17.9 percent increase over the previous year, according to Terry Tsao, global chief marketing officer and Taiwan president of SEMI,...