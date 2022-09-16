Nien-Hsi Yang tosses complete game as Chinese Taipei top USA, take control of Super Round In a game between the only undefeated teams in the tournament, Chinese Taipei prevailed over USA, 6-2, and sits atop of the Super Round standings with a perfect 3-0 record. Nien-Hsi Yang pitched a two-hit complete game for the defending world champions, striking out five US opponents. Chinese Taipei jumped ahead in the bottom of the first. Cameron Johnson started for USA but was pulled out after putting the first two runners on base on a hit by pitch and a walk. Cameron Tilly replaced...