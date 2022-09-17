Technology By Alex Smith On Sep 17, 2022 0 Share (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); Oppo has launched its latest K-series smartphone- Oppo K10x in China. The smartphone succeeds the Oppo K10 launched earlier this year in March. Oppo has not made any announcements regarding the India launch. Oppo K10x price and availabilityOppo K10x is price starts at 1,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 17,060) for the 8GB RAM+128 GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM+256 storage variant is priced at 1,499 Yuan (approximately Rs 19,335) and the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at 1,999 Yuan ( approximately Rs 22,750). Oppo...