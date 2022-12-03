The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber

The B-21 has been shrouded in secrecy since the Air Force chose Northrop over Boeing to build the plane in a hotly contested competition in 2015. Unlike other classified programs, the Pentagon openly acknowledges the new bomber’s existence — but that’s about it. The Air Force has kept most information about the plane a secret so that potential adversaries such as China and Russia cannot steal its design or develop ways to shoot it down. What the public does know is that the B-21 is built with a new generation of stealth technology designed to evade the most sophisticated radars....