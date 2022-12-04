Researchers develop system for improved latent fingerprint recognition

Recently, a research group developed an in-sensor reservoir computing system for latent fingerprint recognition with deep ultraviolet photo-synapses and a memristor array. The findings of the study were published in Nature Communications. The research group was led by Prof. LONG Shibing from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. LIU Qi from Fudan University. Deep ultraviolet (DUV) photodetectors play a pivotal role in deep space exploration, environmental monitoring, and bio-information identification. However, the conventional ex-situ DUV fingerprint recognition systems use separated sensor, memory, and processor, which significantly increases latency...