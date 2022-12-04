China Covid: Multiple cities, including Shenzhen, Tianjin toss out Covid test rule for availing public transport

At least 10 Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, the technology and manufacturing hub in South China's Guangdong province, have declared the end of requirement for 48-hour Covid-19 test results to be valid before using public transportation, Global Times reported on Saturday. Along with Shenzhen, Chengdu, Tianjin, Dalian, and Shijiazhuang are among the cities that have done away with the requirement for mandatory Covid-19 tests. In addition, the Beijing administration announced that starting Monday, service providers for buses and subways cannot turn away people without a 48-hour negative outcome. Over the weekend, some localities tried to improve their reactions to the pandemic,...