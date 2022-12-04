The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

WRAPUP 2-Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off

December 4, 2022
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions last weekend. Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first erupted, will reopen malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, ending strict lockdowns after months. There was no sign of any significant unrest this weekend, although police were out in force in the Liangmaqiao area of Beijing and in Shanghai around Wulumuqi Road, which is named after Urumqi....
