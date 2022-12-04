Apple plans to shift production out of China in wake of violent protests

Washington: Apple, in recent weeks, is accelerating its plans to shift some of its production outside China and telling suppliers to plan more for assembling the product elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam. According to the Wall Street Journal, the people involved in the discussions said that Apple is also looking to reduce the dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by the Foxconn Technology Group. The recent turmoil at China’s Zhengzhou ‘iPhone City’ plant propels Apple to shift its production. In China, Zhengzhou has as many as 300,000 workers working at a factory run by Foxconn to make iPhones and...