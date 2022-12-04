EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package

The EU will adapt its state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief said on Sunday, while offering cooperation over raw materials to counter China's dominance. "Competition is good ... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in the Belgian city of Bruges. "The (U.S.) Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should make us reflect on how we can improve our state aid frameworks and adapt them to a new global environment," she added. The 27-country...