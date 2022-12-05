China's Crackdown on Protesters Week After Protests

As China reopened businesses and relaxed testing requirements in Beijing and other cities the authorities have started tracking, intimidating and detaining those who marched in defiance of the government’s strict Covid policies last weekend. China’s administration has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, keeping a heavy police presence in locations where crowds had gathered over the weekend, or planned to do so. The police have started using faces, phones and informants to identify those who attended the protests against President Xi’s zero Covid policy, a report in New York Times said. Zhang was one of the...