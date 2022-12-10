CGTN: Infrastructure, vaccines and space: China-Arab sci-tech cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ — Under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Arab cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, space and health has been continuously developed in a sustainable manner. China has vowed to accelerate the development of the China-Arab inter-governmental science and technology innovation cooperation mechanism. The country will implement more partner projects, and continue to improve the sci-tech capabilities of Arab states. Lusail Stadium: first China -built World Cup venue Lusail Stadium, the main venue for this year’s World Cup, was constructed with China Railway Construction Corporation as the main contractor. Shaped like a date palm bowl...