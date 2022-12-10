The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

SUV driver narrowly escapes from getting hit by train. Watch video

December 10, 2022
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
Alertness and prompt action save one from grave tragedy, especially on roads. An SUV driver had a narrow escape from being crushed by a train as he could move out of his vehicle in the nick of time. A hair-raising video showing the Chinese driver’s escape is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip tweeted by Now This News shows a black SUV being pushed by a truck. It moves over to the railway track and the driver is seen coming out of the vehicle. He moves away and the truck retracts. As the train approaches, the SUV is...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter