SUV driver narrowly escapes from getting hit by train. Watch video

Alertness and prompt action save one from grave tragedy, especially on roads. An SUV driver had a narrow escape from being crushed by a train as he could move out of his vehicle in the nick of time. A hair-raising video showing the Chinese driver’s escape is doing the rounds on the internet. The clip tweeted by Now This News shows a black SUV being pushed by a truck. It moves over to the railway track and the driver is seen coming out of the vehicle. He moves away and the truck retracts. As the train approaches, the SUV is...