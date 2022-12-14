Bipartisan bill would ban TikTok from US over Communist China ties

WASHINGTON – The clock may be ticking for TikTok in the United States. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would ban the popular video-based social media platform because of its links to Beijing, the lawmakers announced Tuesday. The bill, which has bipartisan support, takes aim at TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, which is required under Chinese law to disclose its data to the Communist Party, according to a statement by Rubio’s office. The Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party (ANTI-SOCIAL...