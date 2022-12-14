Biden rebooting relations with Africa at summit, ahead of 2023 visit

December 13, 2022 CAIRO — US President Joe Biden is seeking a reboot in relations with African leaders at this week's summit in Washington and ahead of a Presidential trip to the continent next year. Dozens of African leaders are attending the three-day-summit, Biden's first for the continent, as he tries to renew its commitment to the continent after years of disengagement. Axios reported on Tuesday that the US President is planning a visit to Africa early next year, and it will include sub-Saharan countries. Senior US officials have stressed that this week's summit is anchored in the recognition that...