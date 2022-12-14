The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

NSA warns that hackers are going after U.S. networking gear

December 14, 2022
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
News Snapshot:
The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday said a foreign hacking group named APT5, which is known as being Chinese, had been caught exploiting a vulnerability inside networking gear from U.S. technology company Citrix to spy on victims, according to a government cybersecurity advisory. The alert requested that victims who discover additional evidence reach out to the NSA's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, a unique division of the spy agency opened in 2021 with the mission of public-private sector collaboration. Citrix in a blog post said it was "aware of a small number of targeted attacks in the wild using this vulnerability."...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2022 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter