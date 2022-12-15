CMA CGM Looks to Route its Logistics Strategy Through U.S. Ports

French container line CMA CGM sees the ownership of cargo terminals at U.S. ports as the next step in its bid to extend its shipping business into greater inland logistics. The world’s third largest carrier by capacity is spending billions of dollars buying and upgrading cargo-handling facilities at the two busiest West Coast and East Coast gateways to speed up the flow of boxes and clear a barrier to efficiency and expansion in supply chains. “Port terminals are an essential piece of the supply-chain efficiency, being at the crossroads of sea and land operations,” said Christine Cabau Woehrel, CMA CGM...