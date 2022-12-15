This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The staying power of venture capital for FreightTech. DETAILS: Venture capital providers are tightening their focus. Natan Ruddy, an investor in Ironspring Ventures, explains why VCs remain interested in FreightTech companies, despite the tougher funding environment. KEY QUOTES FROM NATAN RUDDY: On VC interest in supply chain tech during the pandemic: “I think there was a noticeable difference in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, where we really saw this real tailwind in the direction of all supply chain tech. I think [supply chain tech]...