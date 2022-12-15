Elon Musk Sells Additional Tesla Shares Amid a Crisis of Faith Around His Brand Leadership

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy. Given the sizable underperformance of Tesla shares to the benchmark Nasdaq 100 index over the past few days, market chatter congregated around Elon Musk's possible liquidation spree as the most likely culprit for the EV giant's recent share price weakness. That prognostication has now panned out, as per the latest filings of the CEO of Tesla with the SEC. As we expected @elonmusk sold 22M $TSLA shares (0.8% float) for $3.58B between Mon-Wed, at an avg price...