“Some People Don’t Know That IP Man Was Bruce Lee’s Master” – Bruce Lee & His Legendary Masters Rare Photo Shared by Jorge Masvidal Has MMA Fans Bowing in Respect

Published 12/16/2022, 1:32 PM EST The master-student tradition holds a special mention throughout history. There are several instances where the student excelled and surpassed his master's skills and fame. And history eventually forgets the master in the process. Notably, Royce Gracie surpassed his father, Helio Gracie, who invented Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and revolutionized the MMA. Similarly, a pair before them, IP Man and his student Bruce Lee can claim to have had another significant impact. As a result, when their vintage picture made the rounds on the internet, the fans had one reaction, sheer respect for both legends.