In COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes with sick workers struggle to keep up

FEVER CLINIC. People wait outside a fever clinic of a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China on December 15, 2022. China's abrupt lifting of its ultra-strict policies could spark an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, according to the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation BEIJING/SHANGHAI, China – Funeral homes across China’s COVID-hit capital Beijing, a city of 22 million, scrambled on Saturday, December 17, to keep up with calls for funeral and cremation services as workers and drivers testing positive for the novel coronavirus called in sick. After declaring that...