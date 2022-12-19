Rep. Turner says GOP will pursue 'secret files' of the FBI

?Rep. Mike Turner, the incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that Republicans will seek the FBI’s “secret files” of contacts in Big Tech and the media — and are willing to exert their subpoena power to obtain the information. Turner (R-Ohio) said the committee this year learned of “these activities” — also revealed in the series of reports known as the “Twitter Files” focusing on censorship of The Post’s 2020 expose on Hunter Biden. According to the latest installment released Friday, the FBI had “constant and pervasive” contact with Twitter, viewing the social media giant as a...