SenseTime Partners with Bank of Ningbo to Unveil AI-Generated Content Live Show with Digital Human

December 19, 2022
Digital Employee to Boost Customer Engagement of the Bank HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) software company, partnered with Bank of Ningbo (Shanghai Branch) to develop a digital human named Xiaoning. Leveraging SenseTime’s original virtual IP solution and AI technologies, the bank’s first digital employee helps it innovatively transform the front-end business into a new customer relations and marketing strategy through high-efficiency and low-cost AI-Generated Content (AIGC). On December 16, Xiaoning hosted an unparalleled interactive online live show to introduce a variety of financial products and benefits of Bank of Ningbo to...
