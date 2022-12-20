Taiwan officials urge public to stop buying Panadol in bulk and sending them overseas

TAIPEI – Taiwanese health officials have urged the public to avoid bulk buying Panadol and sending them overseas, as pharmacy shelves across the island are being cleared of the medicine. “We would like to remind everyone that they should only buy drugs like Panadol in moderation, according to their needs,” said Victor Wang, head of the Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC), who noted that people have been purchasing it in large quantities until there is “almost none left” on store shelves. The authorities have contacted the manufacturer to request for an increase in supplies to meet demand, he added at...