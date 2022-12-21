The Way of Water; Look Like That?

A tour of the VFX technology that pushes the look of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel — shot at 48 fps, twice the industry standard — into a deeper ocean. Photo: 20th Century Studios After more than a dozen years in production, and emerging from beneath modern moviedom’s perhaps most monolithic burden of expectation, Avatar: The Way of Water can now be fairly defined by the sum of its superlatives. Sequel to the most successful movie of all time, the 312-minute, $400 million off-world action epic — the first of four planned Avatar sequels — arrived this weekend as 2022’s most...