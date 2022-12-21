Mint Explainer: Why India is stressing on data at G20

'Data for development' will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's G20 presidency. It appears to be a well thought-out move. Big data analytics and legacy-data mining are expected to help developing countries grow faster, reduce economic disparities, ensure equitable growth and meet UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) faster. It also opens up a world of opportunities for Indian tech industry and institutions. India will capture 32% of the exploding global analytics market by 2025, says Nasscom. It appears the government wants India to become a data science hub. How data mining can drive development Big data...