Africa emerges as new theatre for China-Russia rivalry to play out: Report

African countries are becoming the new theatre for the rivalry between China and Russia to play itself out, said a report, adding that although China still has a strong presence in African nations, the latter still rely on Russia for military assistance, despite the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. The Geopolitik reported that the Russia-Africa Summit 2019 produced contracts to supply military armaments and equipment to more than thirty African countries. Businesses, including state-backed commercial interests, have invested heavily in security sectors, technology and industries that extract natural resources such as oil, gas, gold and other minerals. A report by...