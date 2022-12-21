Plymouth Chinese takeaway firms leave huge debts after going bust

Serve the food you really want to eat by signing up for our tips and recipes and never be bored by your cooking again Three Plymouth Chinese takeaway companies which all went bust on the same day left behind a huge pile of unpaid debts including three separate Covid loans. Firms which ran Wok Fusion, Master Chef and the Dragon House all entered liquidation on December 5 and now it can be revealed that together more than £250,000 of debts are unlikely to be paid. Although they were each run by separate companies, they all had the same sole director...