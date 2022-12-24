Sports News Roundup: Hurricanes tie team record with 13-game point streak; Italian rugby club suspend player over racist Christmas present and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Soccer-'I accept the pressure' - Ten Hag wary than Man United spending must bring results Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag said he is aware that his club's excessive spending in the close season transfer window means there is pressure to secure a top-four finish this term. United spent more than 200 million pounds ($240.92 million) to bring in Brazilian duo Antony and Casemiro from Ajax Amsterdam and Real Madrid respectively, Argentine World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and Dutch full back Tyrell Malacia ahead of the current campaign. Soccer-France may contact...