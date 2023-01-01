Good day and Happy New Year! Here are the top stories of The Manila Times for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. 'Let us move full-steam ahead' PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to move "full-steam ahead" toward growth and prosperity in 2023. In his first New Year's message as president, Marcos said he joined the entire nation to welcome the new year with hope and optimism. The President said that it is in this understanding "that we need, now more than ever, to embody the true meaning of solidarity." He noted that the Bayanihan spirit "is what will keep...