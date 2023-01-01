Thousands gather in China's Wuhan to celebrate New Year amidst covid wave

Amid China's Covid wave, thousands of people gathered in Wuhan on Saturday night to celebrate the New Year after the authorities rolled back its stringent "zero-Covid" policy, Reuters reported. In this new year celebration, Civilians released balloons into the sky when the clock struck 12, as per the tradition in Wuhan, where the Covid story has begun. "In the past year, I feel that COVID-19 was very serious and some of my family members have been hospitalised," 17-year-old Wuhan high school student, surnamed Wang, told Reuters from the riverside shortly after midnight, according to Reuters. "I hope they will be...