TikTok banned as GOP turns up heat on Biden

Lawmakers in the US have been banned from using video app TikTok on work-issued mobile phones because of spying fears. The Chinese app is considered ‘high risk’ and representatives and their teams must delete it from any devices they have been provided with through official channels. House of Representatives official Catherine Szpindor issued the instruction as the 435-member chamber, now controlled by the Republicans, prepares to gather this week. Szpindor’s memo, according to NBC News, said: “House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices.” Britain’s parliament shut its TikTok account earlier this year,...