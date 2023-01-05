Short of medicines, Chinese people turn to 'shady' online sellers making money of country's COVID-19 problem

Beijing: Desperate families searching for critical COVID-19 medication in China, faced with bare pharmacy shelves and an explosion of cases, are being driven into murky online marketplaces rife with price gouging and fraud. Beijing last month abruptly tore down its hallmark zero-Covid virus containment policy, lifting widespread restrictions that had triggered nationwide protests and stifled the economy. The move unleashed a torrent of infections across the country. The current Covid wave has seen drug stores stripped of supplies, as people snap up cold and fever treatments. Many have been forced to turn to sketchy online sellers with little guarantee of...