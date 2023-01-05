Return to China will require a resolution of Peng Shuai case, says Women’s Tennis Association

The return of WTA tournaments to China in 2023 will hinge on a resolution to the Peng Shuai issue, with the governing body of the women’s game telling Reuters on Wednesday it had still not personally met with the Chinese former doubles world number one personally since she briefly disappeared last year. Peng accused Chinese former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in 2021 in a post on social media which was soon removed from the country’s internet. She later said the post was “an enormous misunderstanding” and that she was retiring from tennis. Peng’s post caused an international outcry...