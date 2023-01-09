The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China declares new COVID-19 phase

January 9, 2023
Source: rappler.com rappler.com
News Snapshot:
ARRIVING IN CHINA. A man hands flowers to a woman after she came through the international arrivals gate at Beijing Capital International Airport after China lifted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) quarantine requirement for inbound travelers in Beijing, China on January 8, 2023. China braces for a 'new phase' in its battle against COVID-19 after it dropped pandemic border controls in its latest easing of virus curbs BEIJING, China – China braced for a “new phase” in its battle against COVID-19 on Monday, January 9, and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of curbs...
