Ohio joins list of states banning TikTok on government electronic devices

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on the first day of his second term issued an executive order banning applications including TikTok from government devices. Executive Order 2023-03D, signed on Sunday, prohibits “certain applications, platforms and websites” on state-owned and state-leased devices, citing local security and cybersecurity concerns. The order bans any application or website that is owned by an entity in China from being used on or downloaded onto government devices over concerns the programs can act as an “intelligence gathering mechanism” for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “Social media applications and platforms operating in China engage in surreptitious data...