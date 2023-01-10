China’s First Mission to Mars Seems to Be Struggling China’s Zhurong rover went into hibernation mode in May 2022 to avoid the harsh winter season on Mars, but communication issues, both with the rover and orbiter, suggest something’s now very wrong with the mission. The six-wheeled Martian rover was scheduled to wake up in late December, but it hasn’t been heard from since entering into its scheduled hibernation mode, unnamed sources told the South China Morning Post, as first reported by SpaceNews. Zhurong landed on Mars on May 14, 2021 as China’s first Martian mission. The rover was sent to...